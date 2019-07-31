Symmetry Peak Management Upped Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Holding by $430,000; Valuation Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Declined, Partner Investment Management LP Increased Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 94.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $254.93. About 1.89M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 2.07 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 790 shares to 610 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 3,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,144 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.