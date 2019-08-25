Symmetry Peak Management Stake in Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Has Cut by $1.85 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Holder Ami Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $981,618

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 27,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 38,546 shares. Marathon Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 8,620 shares. Hilltop holds 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 8,111 shares. Winfield Incorporated invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 24,707 are owned by Private Wealth Advsrs. Montag Caldwell has 1.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 363,940 shares. Exchange Cap has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Corda Invest Mgmt Lc has 259,288 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Hl Llc reported 0.24% stake. Financial accumulated 306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vision Mngmt accumulated 1.83% or 88,334 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 135,208 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel reported 73,125 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 53,968 shares. Newfocus Financial Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,046 shares.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 25,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Invest Management reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,200 were accumulated by Harvey Cap Mgmt. Barbara Oil accumulated 102,000 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Sanders Limited Liability Com has 1.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.55 million shares. Albion Fincl Gp Ut has 11,267 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 32,540 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Violich Cap Mngmt reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Donaldson Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.56% or 205,566 shares. Hm Capital Limited Liability Com reported 1.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Prtn holds 2.3% or 12.44 million shares. Choate Investment has 87,339 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 334,061 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 605,050 shares.