Symmetry Peak Management Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Upped by $430,000 as Stock Value Declined; Lpl Financial Position in Grainger W W (GWW) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 4.84M shares traded or 36.72% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 5,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 22,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 17,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $266.16. About 327,271 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth has 2,808 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Howe Rusling invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Saturna Corporation holds 81,600 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Qs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 25,477 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 5,368 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lincoln holds 711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cypress Group Incorporated stated it has 905 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 10,614 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. 31,412 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability. 2,335 were reported by King Luther Mgmt.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.W. Grainger declares $1.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 51,000 shares to 323,049 shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 40,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).