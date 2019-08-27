Symmetry Peak Management Position In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Was Has Lifted; Stoneridge Investment Partners Lifted Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $1.14 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 2.56M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 8.56 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.97M were accumulated by Swiss Retail Bank. Creative Planning holds 109,624 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 77,137 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Central National Bank & Trust & Communications holds 616 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wealthquest reported 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Osborne Partners Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 15,739 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 1,782 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap invested in 16,250 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 166,400 shares. Duncker Streett & Communication, Missouri-based fund reported 4,225 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 10,000 shares. 642,805 are held by Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2.25 million shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13,713 shares to 15,297 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,875 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

