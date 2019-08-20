Symmetry Peak Management Lowered Position in Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) by $2.37 Million as Valuation Declined; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.32 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 5.14 million shares traded or 53.54% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svmk Inc (Call) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,315 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 28,041 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technologies accumulated 0.03% or 1,400 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 34,038 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Iowa Comml Bank stated it has 42,285 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Altimeter Cap Management LP reported 265,000 shares. 76 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation. Heritage Management Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 34,427 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.26% or 286,602 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 339 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Com holds 0.2% or 169,568 shares. Goelzer Mngmt holds 9,002 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 12,785 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap. Calamos Advsr Ltd holds 0.4% or 400,177 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 3,424 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 404.28 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.57% or 323,493 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 780,500 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 62,089 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 44,895 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 172,663 shares stake. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.02% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 148,024 shares in its portfolio. Mrj Capital invested 0.67% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 12,167 are held by Tudor Investment Et Al. M&T State Bank Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Gargoyle Inv Advisor owns 28,501 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 813,300 shares stake. 10,700 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Liability Company.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

