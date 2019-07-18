Symmetry Peak Management Lifted Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Archon Partners Decreased Its Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 2.44 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 14,593 shares. Whitebox Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 119,751 shares. Wesbanco State Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wade G W & Inc holds 0.02% or 2,391 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Whitnell And Communications holds 89,691 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fil Limited reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 64,424 are owned by Stevens Limited Partnership. Moreover, Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.26% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.63M shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has 20 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability Company invested 1.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mirae Asset has 355,635 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 177,487 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.05 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.