Symmetry Peak Management Lifted Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Holding By $7.55 Million; AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Covered By 8 Bulls

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) stake by 3200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 64,000 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 66,000 shares with $7.81 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) now has $5.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 287,801 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -2.85% below currents $1073.35 stock price. AutoZone had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1030 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AutoZone, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2,268 shares. 1,945 are held by Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp. Investec Asset Limited has invested 1.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Brandywine Inv Lc has invested 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.47% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,651 shares. S Muoio & stated it has 5.16% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 27,306 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 432 shares. 1,929 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.15% or 253,332 shares. Legacy Private reported 262 shares. Truepoint invested in 0.03% or 300 shares. 37,968 are held by State Teachers Retirement.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1073.35. About 216,207 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.17 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd reported 202,968 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 38,035 were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 8,667 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 0% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,140 shares. Clal Insur Limited holds 5.57% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.92 million shares. Myriad Asset Ltd invested in 0.12% or 11,000 shares. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated accumulated 30,337 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 3,366 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moore Mgmt LP owns 42,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Taylor Frigon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 24,865 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Omni Ptnrs Llp has invested 8.32% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) stake by 305,000 shares to 152,500 valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc (Call) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Huya Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 17.81% above currents $106.74 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mellanox-Nvidia merger spread balloons after Trump tweets – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $2.21M were bought by SANGHI STEVE on Wednesday, June 5.