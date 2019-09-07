Symmetry Peak Management Increased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Position; Profit Investment Management Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $369.4. About 322,230 shares traded or 40.18% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 3200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 321,614 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.08% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 20,000 shares. Cibc Asset holds 1,023 shares. City Holdings owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 91,150 shares. Invesco Ltd has 610,808 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.01% or 9,026 shares. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 86,256 shares. Ariel Invests Lc reported 165,795 shares. 10 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc has 0.17% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,048 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 1,546 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Retail Bank Of America De reported 124,443 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Plc reported 37,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $37.99M for 67.90 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 142,500 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $56.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Huya Inc.