Symmetry Peak Management Has Upped Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $3.46 Million; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Price Rose, Telemark Asset Management Boosted Holding by $684,000

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company's stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 21,937 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 380% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 13.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire" on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga" published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire" on June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 440 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 274,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Management Ltd has 0.49% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.51 million shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,847 shares. 41,700 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Northern accumulated 52,297 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Com holds 0.02% or 60,845 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 40,525 shares. 396,952 were reported by Essex Inv Co Llc. Vanguard Gp reported 0% stake. 1,667 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,475 shares. Oaktop Cap Management Ii LP has 1.38% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.13 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) by 15,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Huya Inc.