Symmetry Peak Management Has Upped Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Position; Harding Loevner LP Lowered Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake by $365,950

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 3200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 62,557 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 14,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 244,831 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 259,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 63,064 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huya Inc by 66,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc (Call).

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $143.01 million for 9.25 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.