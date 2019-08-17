Symmetry Peak Management Has Trimmed Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $14.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Decreased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 95.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ. AUTOMOTIVE GROSS MARGIN +18.8%, EST. +14.3%; 01/05/2018 – Elon Musk will have to answer for Tesla’s Model 3 production woes on Wednesday’s earnings call; 26/04/2018 – TESLA’S AUTOPILOT CHIEF JIM KELLER HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM ROLE – SPOKESPERSON; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 25/03/2018 – China’s battery king poised to overtake Panasonic-Tesla alliance; 11/04/2018 – FORD’S F.N LINCOLN BRAND PLANS TO BUILD FIVE NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA BY 2022; 07/04/2018 – FirstPost: Artficial Intelligence will become an immortal dictator, says Tesla founder Elon Musk; 07/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Factory Safety: Fact-Finding Journalism Or Propaganda?; 12/04/2018 – TESLA: WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO NTSB; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 17,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 204,791 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.02M, down from 222,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 9,425 shares to 19,459 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc holds 248,438 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Iconiq Ltd Liability owns 1,209 shares. 2,214 were accumulated by Northside Capital Ltd. Iowa Retail Bank stated it has 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bellecapital Intll Ltd holds 3.61% or 29,888 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company has invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,854 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc owns 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 193,741 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 150,764 shares. Hallmark Cap Incorporated accumulated 2.82% or 136,363 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 189,264 shares. First Western Management stated it has 1,278 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1.54 million shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,840 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 9,660 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc reported 552,801 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has 1.62% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 806 were reported by Washington Trust Bankshares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 11,476 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv stated it has 117 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 923 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri owns 1,389 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,570 shares. Tradewinds holds 33 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 0.15% or 958 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Company holds 5.13M shares or 1.43% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.