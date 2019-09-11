Symmetry Peak Management Has Trimmed Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $14.84 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined While Hilton Capital Management Raised Stake by $555,795

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 295.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 4,155 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, up from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.18. About 8.82 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 95.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $235.54. About 4.88M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00 million. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Call) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.15% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Citigroup holds 0.09% or 328,338 shares. Moreover, Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 51,715 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 30 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 32,698 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc accumulated 12,030 shares. 20 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 39,329 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 471 shares. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Connable Office Inc holds 2,300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 36,226 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 7,003 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keywise Capital Mgmt reported 192,200 shares. 1.89M are held by Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership. Swedbank invested in 2.42M shares. Fiduciary Com invested in 0.04% or 7,346 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs owns 8,952 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,810 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 3,920 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 1,762 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 30,819 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 3,500 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.39% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 111,552 shares. 93,600 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Montecito Commercial Bank holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,625 shares. Acg Wealth owns 30,488 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,105 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ).