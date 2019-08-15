Symmetry Peak Management Has Lifted By $3.46 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Black Creek Investment Management Has Lowered By $47.54 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 380% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 19,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 24,000 shares with $4.38 million value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $434.15B valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $166.75. About 33.70 million shares traded or 61.89% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 17.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 896,961 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 4.18 million shares with $224.30 million value, down from 5.07M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $175.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 10.33 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.16% above currents $52.57 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Reduce” rating in Monday, March 11 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.25 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory Ser Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,130 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grand Jean Management Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,000 shares. 206,507 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Thomasville Bankshares invested in 20,051 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 768,627 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bokf Na invested in 0.19% or 149,063 shares. Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 9,322 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 6,962 shares. Moreover, Charter has 0.24% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1,715 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amg National Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 30,711 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And invested in 0% or 4,025 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks To Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $223.82’s average target is 34.22% above currents $166.75 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.