Symmetry Peak Management Has Increased Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Holding by $790,000; Market Value Declined; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Holding in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $1.40 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 32,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 305,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares to 43,325 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

