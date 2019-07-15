Symmetry Peak Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Value Rose; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (ITUB) Stake Boosted by Sg Americas Securities Llc

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (ITUB) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 51,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 383,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 332,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 3.14 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 1.66 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 48,057 shares to 30,436 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 28,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,745 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc Com.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11,200 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 5.01M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 168 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winfield Assocs stated it has 3,255 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cadence Capital Mgmt owns 4,795 shares. Argent Trust Com stated it has 58,307 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 2.46% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 16,518 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,383 shares. Massachusetts Services Company Ma owns 13.04M shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Aspen Investment Management Incorporated has 0.46% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Putnam Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).