Symmetry Peak Management Has Boosted Netease (Call) (NTES) Position by $2.70 Million; As Amer Intl Grp (AIG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Lifted Stake

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Amer Intl Grp (AIG) by 67.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 19,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 48,160 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 28,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Amer Intl Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 746.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 75.93% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 79,250 shares to 25,750 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 2,650 shares. Northern Tru has 10.53 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 7,465 are owned by Provise Mgmt Gru Ltd Co. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 14,800 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 4.90M shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 63,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Mutual Of America has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Argent holds 18,882 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Illinois-based North Star Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Hartford Inv Management has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 97,021 shares. Assetmark reported 897 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 2.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 8.83 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 865,011 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.