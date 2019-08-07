Symmetry Peak Management Has Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Position; Markel (MKL) Market Valuation Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increased by $2.69 Million Its Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 3.32M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 2,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 62,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.90M, up from 59,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $12.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1103.9. About 44,806 shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Limited Co. Voloridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has 62,134 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 525 shares. Victory Incorporated has 132,384 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,134 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.05% or 18,572 shares. 369 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 190 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 2,748 shares. 56,974 are owned by Confluence Mngmt. Wills has 2.28% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 3,378 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 129,566 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,252 shares to 386,752 shares, valued at $93.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 103,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (NYSE:HII).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $297,037 activity. The insider Connell K Bruce bought $193,756. Shares for $101,300 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 305,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

