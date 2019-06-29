Symmetry Peak Management Decreased Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Position as Valuation Declined; Robotti Robert Lifted Its Position in Grubhub (GRUB) by $3.45 Million as Stock Price Declined

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 1.73 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 503,193 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Himax and Kneron Jointly Announce 3D Sensing and AI-enabled Security and Surveillance Solution – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “Where Will Himax Technologies Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Himax Chairman Announces Share Purchase Plan Nasdaq:HIMX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Himax Tech (HIMX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).