Symmetry Peak Management Cut Fireeye (Call) (FEYE) Holding as Shares Declined; Evertec (EVTC) Holder First Quadrant LP Increased Its Holding by $881,955

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 95,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.71M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 32,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 93,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 61,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 390,217 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 7,858 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cambridge Investment owns 22,960 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 251,287 shares. 5,412 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 73,785 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 264,777 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Peddock Advisors Lc has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 565,537 shares. Granite Ptnrs Lc reported 143,196 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% or 63,736 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj reported 11,000 shares. Pdt Prns Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 460,049 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 27,144 shares to 43,889 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Futurefuel Corp (NYSE:FF) by 55,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,675 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).