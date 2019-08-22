Symmetry Peak Management Boosted Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Position by $430,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $7.38 Million Its Holding

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.86M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 200,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $46.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 191,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 29,339 shares. 1.55M were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Ssi Investment Mngmt owns 3,492 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Garland Cap Management Inc owns 3.67% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 42,975 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 0.76% or 19,540 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.89% or 4.39M shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc reported 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lakeview Prtnrs Llc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Crawford Counsel has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). America First Advsr Ltd Liability reported 5,028 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Summit Finance Strategies, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,646 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Lc has 1,161 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc (Call) by 15,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huya Inc by 66,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX).