Symmetry Peak Management Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position By $860,000; Bb&T Securities Has Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock rose 15.03%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 25,000 shares with $1.09M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $20.98 billion valuation. It closed at $37.94 lastly. It is down 9.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 30,280 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 587,535 shares with $72.00 million value, up from 557,255 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 5.05 million shares traded or 18.69% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 5,095 shares to 7,287 valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 186,813 shares and now owns 8,689 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $126 target. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $138 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Stockâ€™s Highs Are Coming – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs owns 2,117 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sky Invest Lc owns 68,617 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 345,116 shares. Hendershot Invs owns 61,199 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 1.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 35,930 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 41,929 were reported by Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Com. Lourd Capital has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,275 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Capital Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 12,710 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 1.49% or 8.58M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 100,162 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 19,695 shares.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip and Tokio Marine Nichido to Make Groundbreaking Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trip.com simplifies China train travel Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8098.38 down -63.41 points – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip CEO Jane Sun meets Bulgarian President Radev – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Bilibili Inc stake by 32,500 shares to 2,500 valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) stake by 305,000 shares and now owns 152,500 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by CLSA. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, March 7.