Symantec (SYMC) Valuation Declined While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Holding; Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Stock Price Declined While Schaller Investment Group Has Cut Stake by $688,000

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 2.17M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.035. About 87,251 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. The insider Jacobs Lisa R. bought 2,900 shares worth $14,026. WILDSTEIN HARRIS also bought $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider Flocco Theodore J JR bought $24,342. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider Spevak Barry bought $24,167. Shares for $51,017 were bought by MADONNA HARRY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects Incorporated owns 100,946 shares. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1.27M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 67,244 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com owns 2,808 shares. Amer International has 27,771 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 20,116 shares. 29,229 are owned by Fsi Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Advsrs Lp reported 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 7,031 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 936,745 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 230,829 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Private Advisor Grp Limited reported 27,145 shares stake. Cordasco Fincl reported 5,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86 million and $128.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

