Symantec (SYMC) to pay $0.08 on Sep 18, 2019; Shorts at MEDTAINER (MDTR) Lowered By 92.53%

MEDTAINER INC (OTCMKTS:MDTR) had a decrease of 92.53% in short interest. MDTR’s SI was 3,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.53% from 41,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 7.48% or $0.0299 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3701. About 3,200 shares traded. Medtainer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDTR) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:SYMC) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Symantec Corp's current price of $23.14 translates into 0.32% yield. Symantec Corp's dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 6.70 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Medtainer, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, brands, and sells proprietary plastic medical grade containers in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.45 million. The firm offers Medtainer containers that store pharmaceuticals, herbs and herbal remedies, teas, and other solids or liquids, as well as coffee, wines and liquors, and food products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides private labeling and branding services for purchasers of containers and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 0% stake. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.73 million shares. Regentatlantic Lc invested 0.38% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Exane Derivatives owns 54,580 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.31M shares. Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.37% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 104,431 shares. Blackrock reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Shelton Management owns 1,329 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Scotia holds 0% or 12,800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 4.06M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -6.01% below currents $23.14 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 8. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 17 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 538.14 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.