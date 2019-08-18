Symantec (SYMC) to pay $0.08 on Sep 18, 2019; Regional Management (RM)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:SYMC) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Symantec Corp’s current price of $23.51 translates into 0.32% yield. Symantec Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B

Regional Management Corp (RM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 39 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 35 reduced and sold equity positions in Regional Management Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 10.00 million shares, up from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Regional Management Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 31 Increased: 29 New Position: 10.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 546.74 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starboard Value Limited Partnership holds 20.22% or 36.00M shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 5,735 shares. Martin & Inc Tn owns 199,986 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 2.02 million were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 184,229 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9.17M shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 400 shares. Kenmare Prtn Limited Liability reported 65,842 shares stake. State Bank Of The West reported 10,062 shares stake. Shelton Management has invested 0.23% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 27,912 are held by Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 0.29% or 6.33 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -7.49% below currents $23.51 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SYMC in report on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $310.92 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. for 231,026 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.53 million shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Capital Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 390,000 shares. The Washington-based Signia Capital Management Llc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 63,320 shares.