Symantec (SYMC) to pay $0.08 on Sep 18, 2019; Assurant Has 1.69 Sentiment

Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:SYMC) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Symantec Corp’s current price of $21.67 translates into 0.35% yield. Symantec Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 16.06 million shares traded or 66.41% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security

Assurant Inc (AIZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 177 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 105 decreased and sold their equity positions in Assurant Inc. The funds in our database now own: 54.06 million shares, down from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Assurant Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 79 Increased: 119 New Position: 58.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadcom Bets $10.7 Billion on Security and Synergy – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 160,613 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 26,300 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,950 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 887,898 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.60 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 319,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bp Public Ltd Co has 66,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 209,188 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Starboard Value L P accumulated 36.00M shares. M&T State Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 58,995 shares. 56 were reported by Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2,705 shares.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 503.95 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Mizuho. Mizuho initiated Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $25 target. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. Goldman Sachs upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 496,118 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.