Symantec (SYMC) Stock Declined While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding by $3.85 Million; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shares Rose While Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.13 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 43,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 73,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, down from 116,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.75 million shares traded or 16.20% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Sarepta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Korea Investment Corp accumulated 246,400 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Everence Cap Inc owns 11,610 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 27,769 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce reported 104,431 shares stake. Commerce Bancshares holds 14,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 74 shares. Regions Financial holds 50 shares. Aviva Public Llc has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 239,959 shares. 955,869 are owned by Principal Group. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2,361 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 85,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. 1,300 shares valued at $159,250 were bought by Barry Richard on Monday, August 12.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA) by 548,148 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 114,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 140,602 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 10.96 million shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 7 shares. Korea stated it has 40,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De reported 1,028 shares stake. Westfield Management Communications LP holds 291,487 shares. 17,605 were reported by Raymond James Assocs. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 206,490 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 86,986 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 2,317 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested in 268,555 shares. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.65 million shares. 13,370 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And. 111,952 were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt.

