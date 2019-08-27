Symantec (SYMC) Stock Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Stake by $1.68 Million; Trigran Investments Has Decreased Gentherm (THRM) Holding by $1.09 Million; Stock Price Declined

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 88,516 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 98,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 5.26 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.52 million, up from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 3.03 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15 million for 17.26 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Thermal Seating Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Names Wayne Kauffman as Vice President and General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Names Thomas Stocker as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Automotive Climate and Comfort Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares to 22.19M shares, valued at $192.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).