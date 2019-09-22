Symantec (SYMC) Stake Maintained by Starboard Value Lp; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 24.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 81.52M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855.98M, up from 56.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 5.80M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26.25 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc owns 467,583 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush owns 10,000 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 288,383 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2,444 shares. Hightower Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 20,711 shares. Wellington Gp Llp has 812,044 shares. Commerce Bancshares holds 12,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Com invested in 0% or 390 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 22,911 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Northern reported 6.98M shares stake. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 12,409 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Limited Liability reported 23,090 shares.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.22 million shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $160.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,322 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 0.39% stake. Pzena Management Ltd holds 3.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 59.56 million shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.09 million shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 15,937 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & owns 511,672 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company has 609,430 shares. Natixis Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Boston Rech And has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited owns 57,602 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 548.73M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.55% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited accumulated 51,955 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 381,073 shares. 859,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd. Whittier Communication invested in 0.04% or 123,937 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23.