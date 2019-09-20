Symantec (SYMC) Stake Maintained by Starboard Value Lp; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Raised Holding by $3.89 Million

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 2.90 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Ltd accumulated 12,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 23,576 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 40,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Com owns 236,067 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 8,880 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability holds 441,500 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Cordasco Network accumulated 402 shares. Boston Mngmt Inc holds 2.16% or 163,726 shares in its portfolio. 410,391 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Utah Retirement holds 108,274 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 845,000 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. De Burlo Gp reported 0.94% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Andra Ap invested in 126,900 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,545 shares to 174,197 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,474 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Inc invested in 296 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 19,614 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0.04% or 2.93M shares. Private Advisor Lc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 9,914 shares. 559,196 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc. Qs Invsts stated it has 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 190,900 were reported by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hartford Investment Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 119,219 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 5.02 million shares.