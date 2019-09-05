Symantec (SYMC) Stake Maintained by Lonestar Capital Management Llc; Colonial Trust Advisors Increased Its Stake in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) by $441,315 as Stock Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 1.65 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 20,922 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 18,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $219.23. About 1.10 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares to 285,932 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,916 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gam Ag reported 409,579 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 465,749 shares. Menta Lc invested in 13,700 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bonness Inc reported 51,500 shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Td Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 2.96 million shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,535 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 20,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf National Bank (Uk) has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Scotia invested in 12,800 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 475 shares.

