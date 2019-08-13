Symantec (SYMC) Stake Has Upped by Lonestar Capital Management Llc; Roundview Capital Has Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $982,832

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.70% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 12.31 million shares traded or 27.54% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 2.03 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,916 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moors Cabot accumulated 0.08% or 52,806 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 2,705 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Ab reported 9,734 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc reported 54,245 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 497,526 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.29% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.16% stake. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lazard Asset Management has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jacobs Levy Equity owns 1.07M shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 112,217 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1.09 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 915,747 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Academy Tx reported 105,961 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.24% or 2,964 shares in its portfolio. 16,113 were accumulated by Cape Ann Fincl Bank. Connable Office owns 20,626 shares. Ssi Invest Management stated it has 3,616 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 684,040 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.18% or 28,334 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc invested in 182,716 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested in 0.34% or 249,475 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 1.04% or 12,187 shares in its portfolio. Cim Mangement Incorporated reported 0.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sigma Counselors has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.