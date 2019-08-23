Symantec (SYMC) Stake Has Increased by Starboard Value Lp; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Lowered Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $8.90 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 50,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3.38 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595.23 million, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $193.72. About 1.16M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66 million, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 5.45M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $712.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,980 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 47,347 shares stake. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,061 shares. 31,205 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Tru Communications Of Virginia Va has invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tru Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1,425 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 124,012 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt owns 1,595 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Llc reported 8,055 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Services has 3.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Zwj Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.95% or 65,334 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Premier Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 3,075 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc reported 18,770 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.32 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.