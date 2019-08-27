Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake by $3.85 Million; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Citigroup (C) as Stock Price Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 12.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 3.14 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Com holds 9.42M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Culbertson A N And Communication Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,119 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 85,191 shares. Sunbelt Secs has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,702 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ellington Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 9,345 are owned by First Dallas. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hollencrest Mngmt stated it has 38,859 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation owns 327,310 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 73,785 shares. Janney Cap Management Limited Co has 0.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.87% or 173,518 shares. & Management Company holds 0% or 40 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 67,100 shares to 247,640 shares, valued at $52.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 4.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.75M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 37,370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems has 2.02M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.12M shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 482,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset accumulated 94,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 265,141 were accumulated by Amer Gru Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 171,253 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp owns 11,131 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc has 226,499 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 13,222 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Starboard Value LP has invested 20.22% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 98,600 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

