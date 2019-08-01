Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered by $365,904 Its Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 4.80M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 52.49 million shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.68 million for 25.67 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.