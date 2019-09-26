Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Starboard Value LP Has Upped Stake by $42.00 Million; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increases Holding in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM)

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 433,306 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 27,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 165,561 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 138,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 111,781 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 100,000 shares to 900,322 shares, valued at $55.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,574 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

