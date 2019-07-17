Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Raised Holding by $1.22 Million as Shares Declined; Assetmark Has Boosted Ross Stores Com (ROST) Stake by $476,346 as Shares Declined

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (ROST) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 5,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,136 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.14M, up from 136,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 1.82M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 10.37M shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir had sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05M on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Enterprise Financial Service Corporation stated it has 525 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 341,485 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.02% or 497,526 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa reported 48,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 2.96 million shares. Ci Invests holds 1.14% or 8.86M shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 18,585 shares. Regentatlantic Cap invested in 0.38% or 235,842 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% or 400 shares. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0.04% or 15,746 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 9,359 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Raymond James And Assocs reported 123,626 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares to 200,067 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NYSE:NI) by 55,977 shares to 9,706 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Glbdiv Etf (WDIV) by 9,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,620 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.