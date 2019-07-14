Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Ptc (PTC) Share Price Declined While Tensile Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34 million shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 142,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 675,228 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.24M, down from 817,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 693,160 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares to 433,438 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir had sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05M on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 56 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 0.32% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jfs Wealth Advsr owns 650 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 227,321 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 0.1% or 31,192 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). James Inv Inc has 30,470 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc owns 49,455 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 112,217 were reported by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Highbridge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 145,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 23,817 shares. Two Sigma Secs stated it has 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 88,258 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 70,388 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset holds 2.47% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 694,526 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.57% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 652,577 shares. 1.85 million are held by Praesidium Invest Mngmt. Pnc Svcs Group reported 3,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 15,596 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,411 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 99,666 were reported by Tdam Usa. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma reported 1.75 million shares stake. American Insur Tx accumulated 0.28% or 58,164 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Paloma Prtn Management Com reported 7,200 shares. Sterling Management Ltd reported 220,030 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71M for 126.49 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.