Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $5.60 Million; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Value Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Upped Stake by $6.66 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 4.38 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 1374.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 793,834 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 53,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 15.60 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 13/03/2018 – #3 Teva calls off CGRP drug discovery and development pact, returns preclinical asset to Sosei @AmberTongPW; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 283,115 shares to 417,459 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 787,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,206 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 267,704 shares to 773,004 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.78 million for 18.35 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.