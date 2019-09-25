Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Stake by $33.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Blackrock Holds Position in Beazer Homes Usa (BZH)

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 224,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.19M, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 795,103 shares traded or 69.73% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 50.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.27 million, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 3.02 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 65,307 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 1.91M were reported by Ameriprise. Cibc Asset Management holds 95,693 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Amer Century Companies Inc owns 16,059 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 182,610 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Lp accumulated 174,533 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Adage Cap Gru Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 752,259 shares. Scotia Cap reported 15,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 31,000 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 489,626 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 53,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 771,720 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $52.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.76 million for 18.26 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 58,100 are held by Swiss Bancorp. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 111,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 50,442 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 119,753 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 9 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% or 11,648 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Whitebox owns 483,199 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 1.22 million shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $426.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 70,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

