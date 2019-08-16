Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Position by $3.05 Million; Petmed Express (PETS) Holding Has Raised by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 3601.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 106,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 109,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 2,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 1.01M shares traded or 18.77% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 84.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 132,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 23,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, down from 156,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 6.70 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 672 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 34,116 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Taconic Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 250,000 shares stake. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0% or 123,626 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1,843 shares. Moreover, Tobam has 2.09% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lonestar Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 555,555 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Profund Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 45,642 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ca reported 20,276 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc stated it has 60,327 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 64,459 shares to 68,674 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 294,835 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.02% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 25,826 shares. Victory Management Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Dupont Management Corp has 0.02% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 30,904 shares. Renaissance Tech accumulated 1.66M shares. 31,128 were reported by Savings Bank Of America De. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd owns 3,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scout Investments stated it has 80,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Connecticut-based Paloma Management Communications has invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 17,326 shares. U S Glob Investors reported 35,104 shares. Yorktown & Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 51,413 shares to 107,067 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 75,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,712 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).