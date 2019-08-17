Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Lowered Its Position by $5.14 Million; Visa (V) Holder Golub Group Lowered Stake by $317,772 as Market Valuation Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59M shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 288,033 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.99 million, down from 290,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 22,741 shares to 261,729 shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 6.33 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company owns 43,241 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 65,233 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Capital Ca holds 20,276 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 0.06% or 49,455 shares. Taconic Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 250,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.96M shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 5.96 million shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 1.58M shares. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 25,783 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management owns 44,327 shares. 1.60M were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 31,874 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust owns 0.45% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,270 shares. Bb&T Secs owns 322,718 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. King Wealth holds 97,408 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.85% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crestwood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc State Bank Usa stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peavine Cap Ltd Company accumulated 1,756 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 1,683 shares or 0.08% of the stock. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 19,168 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,424 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 3.66 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private owns 11,810 shares. West Chester Advsr stated it has 3.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.