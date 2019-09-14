Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Private Asset Management Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $2.96 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 207,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 46,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 254,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 6.28M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19,100 shares to 56,484 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,244 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc invested in 8.24M shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 94,005 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 18,294 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Co invested in 19,677 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt invested in 658 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capwealth Ltd Company reported 2.88% stake. Haverford holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,217 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 7,473 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 54,069 shares. Karp Capital Mgmt has invested 0.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First City Capital Mngmt invested in 1,691 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Barbara Oil has invested 4.69% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp accumulated 2,885 shares. Moreover, Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77M for 19.11 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,225 shares to 112,914 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).