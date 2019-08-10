Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Aperio Group Lowered Holding as Market Value Declined; Carlson Capital Management Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $325,923

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 64,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 254,528 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 318,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 29.21M shares traded or 195.57% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W holds 1,654 shares. Foundry Partners holds 0.03% or 456 shares. 6,781 are held by Eagle Asset. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Consulate holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 187 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 191 shares. Valmark Advisers has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nine Masts Capital Limited reported 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 1.71 million shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Courage Miller Prtnrs Lc owns 407 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation accumulated 63,231 shares or 0% of the stock. Capstone Fincl Advisors has 1,371 shares. S&Co Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 650 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Lc reported 9,103 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 307 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. The insider Kapuria Samir sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05M.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 220,922 shares to 488,867 shares, valued at $19.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Fincl Services invested 0.2% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ftb Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,900 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Synovus Finance Corp invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Chevy Chase Tru Holding owns 533,028 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Strs Ohio holds 507,867 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 155 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 51 shares. Int Grp Inc invested in 265,141 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 28,545 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 239,959 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 30,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,323 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Optimum Invest reported 3,948 shares.