Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder 13D Management Has Raised Holding by $824,274 as Share Price Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.30 Million

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44M, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34 million shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,260 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25M, down from 112,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 33,959 shares. Moneta Gp Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 4,239 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 5,990 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 1.63 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sweden-based Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sequoia Fin Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,442 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc owns 162,050 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 22,676 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Techs. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 679,378 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,492 shares. Kepos Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 25,804 shares. 710,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 131,444 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $92.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 750 shares. Matrix Asset Inc Ny holds 0.89% or 226,499 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 66,547 shares. 23,671 were reported by Creative Planning. Clean Yield Gp, Vermont-based fund reported 64,629 shares. Kistler invested in 812 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ci Invests Inc stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 64,634 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.12M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 5.02 million were reported by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 230,191 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 95.57 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Capital Ca holds 0.11% or 20,276 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 45,455 shares valued at $1.05 million was made by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.