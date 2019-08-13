Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined While Gam Holding Ag Cut Holding by $987,162; Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increased Position by $1.59 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 225.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 23,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 10,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 569,309 shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 44,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 409,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 454,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 16.06 million shares traded or 66.41% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 13,226 shares to 22,779 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 21,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 11,261 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,978 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 54,580 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Brown Advisory holds 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 388,666 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc stated it has 1.58M shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Whittier Tru Co invested in 7,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,113 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.06% or 243,911 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.83 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,422 shares to 140,258 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 23,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,157 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

