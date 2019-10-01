Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined While Starboard Value LP Has Increased by $42.00 Million Its Stake; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $383,084

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 551,912 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 115,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.44. About 1.44M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corporation accumulated 9,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil Limited reported 0.06% stake. 35,820 were accumulated by Alps Advsr. Cleararc accumulated 9,219 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nomura has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fairfield Bush & stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Pension Service holds 910,191 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 5.02 million shares. Adage Cap Partners Gru Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Axa has invested 0.19% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 74,752 shares. Nwq Investment Management Com Ltd holds 0.59% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Lonestar Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.41% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 684,672 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 3,351 shares.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 567,862 shares to 563,329 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Jobs Report Makes for Layup Rate Cut? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Symantec Corporation Stock Fell 32.7% in 2018 – Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadcom makes progress on Symantec deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Hulu Will Survive the Streaming Wars – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 43,300 shares to 139,600 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 143,055 shares. Howland Cap Ltd reported 147,016 shares. Leuthold Gru invested in 63,760 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 234,686 shares or 0.8% of the stock. M&R holds 2.96% or 93,696 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,135 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 2,533 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Com holds 150,040 shares. Rothschild Corp Il stated it has 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,412 shares. Karpus Management reported 3,287 shares stake. Hendershot Invs stated it has 44,013 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt reported 44,567 shares. Provident Mngmt accumulated 237,450 shares.