Symantec (SYMC) Reaches $23.00 After 6.00% Down Move; Chefs Warehouse (CHEF) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Chefs Warehouse Inc (CHEF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 69 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 74 trimmed and sold equity positions in Chefs Warehouse Inc. The funds in our database now own: 24.34 million shares, down from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chefs Warehouse Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 58 Increased: 47 New Position: 22.

The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 1.63M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook PositiveThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $15.91B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $21.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SYMC worth $954.66M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited holds 0.01% or 3,113 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Tobam stated it has 1.80 million shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 30,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cwm holds 0% or 51 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Zacks Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Intl Gru reported 265,141 shares stake. Conning Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 10,706 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Daiwa Securities Group reported 23,886 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 321,975 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -5.43% below currents $23 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Friday, May 10. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. Goldman Sachs upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.91 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 534.88 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $29,874 activity.

The ChefsÂ’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 51.05 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for 1.34 million shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 508,407 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 3.83 million shares. The Michigan-based Monroe Bank & Trust Mi has invested 0.38% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,526 shares.