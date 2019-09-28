Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Increases Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 4,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 27,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 22,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 623,414 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The France-based Axa has invested 0.19% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Raymond James Financial Services reported 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 165,574 shares. Charter Tru Company has 28,673 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Farmers Company has 127,660 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl Services Corporation owns 525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has 1.04M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has 366,673 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.24% stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 28,789 shares. 1.80 million were accumulated by Fil Limited. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 23,662 shares.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77M for 18.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 267,704 shares to 773,004 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 76,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,191 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.