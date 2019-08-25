Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined While Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Its Stake; Golden Gate Private Equity Increases Position in Verint Systems (VRNT)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 20,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 177,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 417,205 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 2.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 154,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr Sh Ben Int New (NYSE:FRT) by 11,235 shares to 21,548 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

