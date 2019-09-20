Symantec (SYMC) Market Valuation Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Its Stake; Eagle Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $167.25 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 291.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 604,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 812,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67 million, up from 207,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 2.93 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 2.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 20.55M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 23.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 14.09M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

